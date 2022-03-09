Documents prove Ukraine's intent to attack Donbass

The Russian military have obtained secret documents from the command of the National Guard of Ukraine, which confirmed Kiev's intention to launch an offensive operation in the Donbass in March 2022, representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

The ministry published the scans of the documents on its official website.

The secret order from the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel-General Mykola Balan, was addressed to the heads of northern Kyiv, southern Odessa and western territorial departments of the National Guard of Ukraine. In accordance with the order, from February 7 to February 28, 2022, it was necessary to ensure combat coordination of the battalion tactical group as part of the 80th separate air assault brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine.

The order came as part of preparations to subsequently ensure the fulfillment of combat missions by the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation in the Donbass.

According to Western media, Kyiv had no plans to seize Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics. However, the originals of the secret military documents "unequivocally prove the falsity of those statements," the Defence Ministry said.