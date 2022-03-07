EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia to Ukraine: Do as we say, and all will end

Russia

Russia will complete the demilitarisation of Ukraine. Russia can end the operation "at any moment" provided that Kyiv complies with the conditions of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, an official representative of the Kremlin said, RIA Novosti reports.

Russia to Ukraine: Do as we say, and all will end

Russia will stop the operation under the following conditions:

  • Ukraine must recognise Crimea as Russian territory;
  • Ukraine must recognise the independence of the DPR and the LPR;
  • Ukraine should amend the Constitution and abandon its claims to join "any bloc."

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine to meet in Turkey

Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirmed that the trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey may take place in Antalya, Turkey, TASS reports. 

In accordance with the agreement that was reached during a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu would take place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Zakharova said. 

 


Earlier it became known that the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, is taking place on March 7. The meeting was postponed to 17:00 Moscow time. The meeting is taking place in Belavezha Forest, Belarus.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
