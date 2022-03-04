EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Facebook blocked in Russia

Russia

Russia's Roskomnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications) decided to block Facebook social network in Russia, a message posted on the website of the department said.

Facebook blocked in Russia

The decision was made in response to actions of European governments to block a number of Russian media outlets. Since October 2020, 26 such cases have been recorded.

During the recent days, access has been limited to the accounts of the Zvezda TV channel, RIA Novosti, Sputnik, Russia Today, as well as Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru publications.

Such restrictions are prohibited by Federal Law No. 272-FZ "On corrective actions on persons involved in violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms, rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation,” the agency said.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor announced partial restriction of access to Facebook, a US-based social network. Prior to this, Meta refused to comply with the decision of the Russian authorities to remove restrictions from withheld accounts.

Earlier, the agency blocked websites of such publications as Voice of America (recognized as a foreign media agent), BBC, DW, Meduza (recognized as a foreign media agent); Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (recognized as a foreign media agent). Projects of the listed publications, "as well as a number of other information resources," were also subject to restrictions, Roskomnadzor said.

“The reason for restricting access to these information resources on the territory of the Russian Federation was the purposeful systematic publication of materials containing false information about the point of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, its form, methods of combat operations (attacks on civilians, strikes on civilian objects infrastructure), quantitative losses of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and casualties among the civilian population," the department said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Ground Forces, was killed during a special operation in Ukraine

Russian general killed in Ukraine
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
World
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
World
Chechen special forces capture Ukraine's largest army base
Russia
Russia plans to declare martial law?
John V. Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths John V. Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Conflict, where Censorship turns Propaganda into Information and Vitriol Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Artamonov NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia Alexander Artamonov
World
Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland
Russia
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska: Russia plunges into chaos of very long crisis
Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries
World
Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries
Last materials
Facebook blocked in Russia
Chechen President Kadyrov about Ukraine crisis: 'We have jihad!'
Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK
Putin tells German Chancellor Scholz what he wants
Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland
Video shows wreckage of world's largest transport aircraft, Antonov An-225
Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths
Conflict, where Censorship turns Propaganda into Information and Vitriol
Russian forces take full control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Russian Parliament approves law about 15 years in jail for fake news about army
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy