Russia plans to declare martial law?

The plan of the Russian administration to declare martial law in a number of Russian regions is a hoax, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Reports about the intention of the Russian authorities to prohibit Russian men from traveling to other countries are nothing but rumours too, he added.

Peskov urged not to believe rumours not to become victims of deception. One needs to perceive every piece of information carefully, he said.

"No, these are hoaxes, they come from social media, where people keep reporting such messages," Peskov added.

Germans can be allowed to go to support Ukraine

Meanwhile, the authorities of Germany allowed their citizens to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, Tagesspiegel newspaper reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice of the country.

Sources at security bodies said that non-extremist German citizens will not be prevented from leaving the country if they wanted to support Ukraine, the newspaper wrote. In addition, the judiciary will not prosecute the Germans for traveling to the area of the conflict, regardless of which side they wanted to fight on.