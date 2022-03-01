Russia's main goal in Ukraine is to protect Russia from the West

The main task of the Russian troops during the special operation in Ukraine is to protect Russia from the military threat of the West, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said, TASS reports.

"The main goal for us is to protect the Russian Federation from the military threat posed by Western countries that are trying to use the Ukrainian people in the fight against our country,” the head of the Defense Ministry said.

Shoygu denied accusations of Russia's intention to occupy Ukraine. The head of the Defense Ministry said that the Russian army was not occupying the territory of Ukraine, that the military were taking all measures to preserve the lives and safety of civilians.