The main task of the Russian troops during the special operation in Ukraine is to protect Russia from the military threat of the West, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said, TASS reports.
"The main goal for us is to protect the Russian Federation from the military threat posed by Western countries that are trying to use the Ukrainian people in the fight against our country,” the head of the Defense Ministry said.
Shoygu denied accusations of Russia's intention to occupy Ukraine. The head of the Defense Ministry said that the Russian army was not occupying the territory of Ukraine, that the military were taking all measures to preserve the lives and safety of civilians.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States
Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States