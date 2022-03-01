EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Defence Minister: Operation in Ukraine will last until all goals are reached

Russia

Russia will conduct its special operation on the territory of Ukraine until the moment when all the goals set are achieved, Russian Defence Ministry Sergei Shoygu stated on Tuesday, March 1, TASS reports.

Defence Minister: Operation in Ukraine will last until all goals are reached

"The grouping of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue conducting a special military operation until the goals are achieved,” the minister stressed during a conference call.

Earlier, he said that the Russian army was not trying to occupy the territory of Ukraine, whereas the military were taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Ukrainian military deploy mortars near schools and buildings

Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu also said that Ukrainian military personnel deploy mortars in the vicinity of residential buildings, as well as near schools and kindergartens, TASS reports.

"Multiple rocket launchers, guns, large-caliber mortars are placed near residential buildings, schools and kindergartens,” Shoygu said. "During military clashes, the Ukrainian side does not hesitate to use civilians as human shields,” he added.

Russia launched the military operation to protect Donbass on Thursday, February 24, after President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation. According to him, Moscow was forced to do this due to the difficult situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Alexander Artamonov NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia Alexander Artamonov Dmitry Sudakov Foreign companies leave Russian market one after another Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The West is not listening still. Perhaps it never will Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Chechen special forces capture Ukraine's largest army base
Russia announces armistice to evacuate foreigners from Ukraine
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska: Russia plunges into chaos of very long crisis
Russia plans to declare martial law?
Russian general killed in Ukraine
Russia stops the deliveries of space rocket engines to USA
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Russian Defence Ministry reports losses in operation in Ukraine
Russian troops take control of Kherson City
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy