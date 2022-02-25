Russia wants to liberate the people of Ukraine, FM Lavrov says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lies when he says he is ready to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference.

"President Zelensky's missed opportunities are well known, so there is no need to leave to carry the can," the minister said.

The state of affairs in Ukraine will return to negotiations after the operation to demilitarize Ukraine ends, he added.

"We want to free Ukraine from militarism and neo-Nazism in order to provide an opportunity for all peoples living in this country to determine their own future without any pressure from the outside,” Lavrov said.

Independence of Ukrainian people is Russia's interest

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the independence of the Ukrainian people was a Russian interest. The people living in the country should be able to determine their own destiny freely, he added, TASS reports.

"In order to avoid any euphemisms, we want the Ukrainian people, or as President (of Russia Vladimir) Putin said, all the peoples living on the territory of modern Ukraine, to have an opportunity to freely, without any attempts to drive them into the grip of Bandera psychology, to determine their future destiny," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov also stressed that Russia wanted to liberate Ukraine so that its peoples had a government that could represent all of its diversity. Ukraine should not remain under external control that encourages neo-Nazism, the genocide of Russians, and also uses it as a tool to contain Russia.

Moscow will not let neo-Nazis rule Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated.

Earlier, Lavrov said that Russia would ensure the demilitarization of Ukraine following the results of the special military operation in the Donbass.

Moscow ready to negotiation with Ukraine on one condition

Moscow will be ready to start negotiations with Kiev after the Ukrainian military lay down their arms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, RIA Novosti reports on Friday, February 25.

"We are ready for negotiations at any moment, as soon as the Armed Forces of Ukraine respond to the call from our president, stop their resistance and lay down their arms,” the minister said.

He also assured that the Russian side was not going to oppress the Ukrainian military in any way.

Since 2014, Western countries have been looking at the Donbass crisis through the prism of their selfish interests, while ignoring the problems associated with citizens' rights in Ukraine, Lavrov said.