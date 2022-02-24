EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Kremlin specifies the terms of Russia's military operation in Ukraine

Russia

The terms of the Russia-led special military operation to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine will be determined by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on February 24, TASS reports.

Kremlin specifies the terms of Russia's military operation in Ukraine

Ideally, Ukraine needs to be liberated and cleansed of Nazis, Peskov said.

Dropping iron curtain on Russia impossible

Kremlin's and Putin's official spokesman Peskov also said that one can not drop an iron curtain on Russia, because problems with a number of countries will inevitably arise.

"A country like Russia can not find itself behind the iron curtain. Of course, we may have problems with a number of states, but one way or another, we have had problems with those states before anyway," Putin's press secretary said.

Ukraine to maintain consular relations with Russia

Ukraine will maintain consular relations with Russia despite its decision to sever diplomatic ties, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

The consular relations between Russia and Ukraine would not be severed in accordance with Article 2 of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. The decision to maintain consular relations was made in order to continue protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens, "including Ukrainian political prisoners," in Russia.

Ukraine's consular offices in Russia will continue to work as usual, the Foreign Ministry added. At the same time, the ministry recalled Vasily Pokotil, Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in the Russian Federation, to Kiev and proceeded to evacuate the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow.

On February 23, Russia announced evacuations of personnel of all Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

Ukraine proceeded to break off diplomatic relations with Russia on February 24 after Russian President Putin launched a special military operation in the Donbass.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it Lyuba Lulko Hans Vogel Russia is Europe's Best Hope Hans Vogel Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Russian military destroy USA's Naval Operation Centre in Ukraine's Ochakov
Aftermath of Ukraine's decision to break diplomatic ties with Russia
Russia destroys Ukrainian Navy in 40 minutes
Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia
Belarus President Lukashenko suggests Russia and Ukraine should hold peace talks
Ukraine reports numerous casualties in Mariupol, Odessa, Kherson
Ukrainian soldiers flee their positions and abandon their weapons
Russia destroys Ukraine's air defenses, disables military infrastructure
The war begins: Putin announces special operation to denazify Ukraine
Russia starts destroying Ukraine's military infrastructure
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy