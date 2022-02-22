Putin receives permission to deploy Russian troops in Donetsk and Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed to the Federation Council requesting permission to use the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation abroad, the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said, TASS reports.

According to her, the relevant appeal from the president will be considered openly.

On February 22, the State Duma (the Russian Parliament) unanimously ratified the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). After approval by the State Duma, the treaties concluded with the republics of the Donbass were supported by the Federation Council.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic on the evening of Monday, February 21.

UPDATE: The Federation Council granted permission to Russian President Vladimir Putin to use Russian armed forces abroad, Interfax reports. The corresponding appeal was considered by the upper house of the Russian parliament on the evening of February 22. The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Russian Defence Ministry ready to stop Ukraine at all costs

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense is ready to use all available measures to eliminate the threat to peace in the Donbass, Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, Kiev is already conducting military operations in the Donbass “impudently and with impunity.”

Nikolai Pankov, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, who spoke before the senators, stated:

“The Ukrainian leadership has embarked on the path of violence and bloodshed. On the borders of the DPR and LPR, Ukraine has built up a 60,000-strong military group, which includes heavy armored vehicles, missile systems, and multiple rocket launchers.”

Andrey Klishas, ​​the head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said that three committees recommended senators satisfy the appeal to use Russian armed forces "outside the territory of the Russian Federation, on the basis of generally recognised principles and norms of international law."