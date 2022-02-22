EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin receives permission to deploy Russian troops in Donetsk and Luhansk

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed to the Federation Council requesting permission to use the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation abroad, the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said, TASS reports.

Putin receives permission to deploy Russian troops in Donetsk and Luhansk

According to her, the relevant appeal from the president will be considered openly.

On February 22, the State Duma (the Russian Parliament) unanimously ratified the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). After approval by the State Duma, the treaties concluded with the republics of the Donbass were supported by the Federation Council.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic on the evening of Monday, February 21.

UPDATE: The Federation Council granted permission to Russian President Vladimir Putin to use Russian armed forces abroad, Interfax reports. The corresponding appeal was considered by the upper house of the Russian parliament on the evening of February 22. The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Russian Defence Ministry ready to stop Ukraine at all costs

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense is ready to use all available measures to eliminate the threat to peace in the Donbass, Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, Kiev is already conducting military operations in the Donbass “impudently and with impunity.”

Nikolai Pankov, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, who spoke before the senators, stated: 

“The Ukrainian leadership has embarked on the path of violence and bloodshed. On the borders of the DPR and LPR, Ukraine has built up a 60,000-strong military group, which includes heavy armored vehicles, missile systems, and multiple rocket launchers.”

Andrey Klishas, ​​the head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said that three committees recommended senators satisfy the appeal to use Russian armed forces "outside the territory of the Russian Federation, on the basis of generally recognised principles and norms of international law."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Hans Vogel Russia is Europe's Best Hope Hans Vogel Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Poland and Hungary may pay for their anti-LGBT, child protection laws Lyuba Lulko
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy
Victoria Beckham comes under criticism for posting illegal photoshoot of her son
Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 certification
Russia's recognition of Donbass: Putin changes the world again
Putin recognises Donbass in televised address to the nation
Putin one step away from recognising self-proclaimed republics of Donbass
Donetsk and Luhansk leaders ask Putin to recognise independence of republics
Russia destroys five Ukrainian saboteurs on the border
USA's warning of terrorist attacks in Russia looks like imminent threat
Ukrainian shell destroys Russian border checkpoint. Crisis escalates quickly
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy