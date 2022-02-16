EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia's share in global nuclear market to grow to 20 percent

Russia

By 2030, Russia's share in the world market for low-capacity nuclear power plants will amount to 20 percent, and to 24 percent — in the nuclear fuel market.

Russia's share in global nuclear market to grow to 20 percent

According to Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, it is low-power reactors ranging from 5 to 100 megawatts that will be in demand most in the future. They will be able to increase the availability of nuclear energy to power remote settlements.

Nuclear energy is reliable and environmentally friendly energy that meets decarbonisation goals for most countries of the world, Novak said. The Russian government is convinced that it is nuclear energy that can meet the growing global demand for electricity.

"This is a clean, reliable, safe, affordable and, in fact, an inexhaustible source of energy,” Novak emphasized.

Russia's Federal Agency for Atomic Power, Rosatom, has the technologies that can ensure the endless use of reactor spent fuel.

Natural gas and nuclear power shall be viewed as green sources of power. Therefore, in order to prevent another energy crisis, Europe should:

  • revisit the practice of long-term gas supply contracts;
  • ensure the launch of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system.

In addition to the economic efficiency of the project, natural gas supplies are environmentally friendly due to minimum emissions.

On February 2, the European Commission recognised nuclear energy as a clean source of energy. Atom, like gas, should contribute to the transition to a carbon-free economy in the world. Thus, the authorities gave a green light to new investments in nuclear power plants until 2045. Investments in gas projects can be made until 2030.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Dmitry Sudakov Moscow and London conduct secret talks to reformat Ukraine Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The so-called Ukraine crisis and the hysterical West Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sawraj Singh America risking destructive world war to maintain hegemony Sawraj Singh
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Russia's share in global nuclear market to grow to 20 percent
Kamila Valieva's doping test still remains a mystery to all
Moscow responds to Biden's hypocritical address to the Russians
Moscow and London conduct secret talks to reformat Ukraine
US actor Zach Avery jailed for 20 years for making $650 million in movie scheme
The so-called Ukraine crisis and the hysterical West
Russian MPs ask Putin to recognise Donbass republics to avoid genocide
It took Russia three hours to force US submarine out of territorial waters
Russia starts pulling back the troops from Belarus
Kamila Valieva says she is emotionally exhausted because of doping scandal
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy