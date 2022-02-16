EN RU FR PT
Moscow responds to Biden's hypocritical address to the Russians

Russia

Russia can only welcome the statement from US President Joe Biden, who said that the Russians were not America's enemies, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

However, the Russian people would happier if the American president did not make any threats against Russia in his speech.

Those threats sound like mantras, Putin's spokesman said.

"We are fed up with them," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized, adding that the US president should have also addressed the people of Ukraine to urge them not to shoot at each other.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of Russia's Federation Council Committee for International Affairs, called US President Joe Biden's address to the Russians hypocritical. On the one hand, the Americans impose sanctions against Russia in order to make their quality of life worse, but on the other hand, they make statements similar to those that Biden made in his speech, he noted.

On February 16, Joe Biden addressed the Russians, urging them not to be afraid of the United States, NATO or Ukraine. He also said that the Russian Federation concentrated more than 150,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. According to Biden, the invasion could happen despite the close ties between the two neighboring countries and their common history.

Biden's speech on Russia and Ukraine
Author`s name: Editorial Team
