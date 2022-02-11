Russian region bans foreign migrants from working at cafes and taxis

Employment areas for migrants have been limited in the Kaluga region of Russia. Migrants have been banned from working in retail and catering, including groceries deliveries and working in cafes.

The Governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, signed the corresponding decree on February 11. The document was published on the official website of the authorities of the Russian region.

In accordance with the decree, foreign nationals have been prohibited from working in

retail,

catering,

bars,

deliveries,

in public transport,

taxis

and recruitment agencies.

Local companies in the region were given three months to search for employees with Russian citizenship.

On Friday, February 11, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, also expressed an opinion that authorities should take measures against foreign migrants.

According to him, due to the compact residence of migrants, there is a risk for criminal ethnic enclaves to appear.

The influx of migrants to Russia in 2021 was a third larger than in 2020, Medvedev also said. Several millions of foreign citizens come to Russia every year, and their number has been increasing lately as many countries gradually lift coronavirus restrictions.

Medvedev also pointed out a language problem, as many migrants come to the Russian Federation even though they can not speak the Russian language.

The decision of the Governor of the Kaluga Region to limit employment areas for migrants deserves to be supported, Yevgeny Moskvichev, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Development of Transport Infrastructure believes. According to the MP, such an initiative could be subsequently spread for the entire country.