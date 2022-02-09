EN RU FR PT
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had eight vaccinations, hospitalised with coronavirus

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal and Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) was hospitalized at Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital. It was reported that the politician contracted the coronavirus infection that affected from 50 to 75 percent of his lungs.

Zhirinovsky remains in serious condition, an unnamed source told TASS.

"Vladimir Volfovich has been hospitalized, he is in the hospital in a serious condition,” the source said.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky announced his eighth vaccination on December 20, 2021. He said that he gets vaccinated as soon as the level of his antibodies decreases.

According to virologist Sergei Netesov, so many vaccinations can be detrimental to Zhirinovsky's health. It is not recommended to act like the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, the specialist said.

