Russia sends Raptor combat boats to the Sea of Azov

Russia starts redeploying combat boats to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Russia started taking measures to redeploy Raptor combat speedboats on the Don highway. According to eyewitnesses, who could observe the transportation of speedboats by land on special tractors, it goes about at least four speed boats. It is believed that the boats are being transported towards the Sea of Azov.

A number of videos has recently appeared on the net showing the transportation of military speedboats. One of the boats is painted white. This indicates that the white boat is supposed to be used as a ceremonial vessel, while all other combat boats are painted in camouflage colours.

So far, it has not been possible to establish the purpose, for which Raptor combat high-speed boats are redeployed to the Sea of ​​​​Azov. The white boat shows the "002" side number. This indicates that the boat was commissioned back in 2015 and is currently officially in service with the Baltic Fleet. However, there is a speedboat with the same side number in service with the Caspian Flotilla.