EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia sends Raptor combat boats to the Sea of Azov

Russia

Russia starts redeploying combat boats to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Russia sends Raptor combat boats to the Sea of Azov

Russia started taking measures to redeploy Raptor combat speedboats on the Don highway. According to eyewitnesses, who could observe the transportation of speedboats by land on special tractors, it goes about at least four speed boats. It is believed that the boats are being transported towards the Sea of Azov.

A number of videos has recently appeared on the net showing the transportation of military speedboats. One of the boats is painted white. This indicates that the white boat is supposed to be used as a ceremonial vessel, while all other combat boats are painted in camouflage colours.

So far, it has not been possible to establish the purpose, for which Raptor combat high-speed boats are redeployed to the Sea of ​​​​Azov. The white boat shows the "002" side number. This indicates that the boat was commissioned back in 2015 and is currently officially in service with the Baltic Fleet. However, there is a speedboat with the same side number in service with the Caspian Flotilla.

Topics
News
Last materials
Russia sends Raptor combat boats to the Sea of Azov
Putin agrees to introduce compulsory labor for 100,000 prisoners
Russia to arm herself to the teeth with most advanced arms systems in 2022
China will soon have to choose between Russia and USA
Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine. Ukraine expects 45 aircraft with US arms
Putin announces new concept of Russia's foreign policy
Putin's sinister silence startles Washington
Russia's ex-President Dmitry Medvedev excludes missiles in Cuba or Venezuela
Conscript soldier opens fire on National Guardsmen in Dripro, Ukraine
Russian nuclear submarines already on duty off US coasts
Popular
Health
Four mutants of the coronavirus

Four coronavirus mutants are rushing to attack humanity: new strains of the virus have been found in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Japan. What do we know about them?

Four mutants of the coronavirus
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Andrey Mihayloff Russia to arm herself to the teeth with most advanced arms systems in 2022 Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko China will soon have to choose between Russia and USA Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm World War Three: What Russia can do to bury Ukraine and herself Alexander Shtorm
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy