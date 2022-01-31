EN RU FR PT
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin agrees to introduce compulsory labor for 100,000 prisoners

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the idea of ​​the Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko to replace imprisonment for a number of prisoners in colonies with compulsory labor.

According to the Justice Minister, this measure can be applied to as many as 100,000 prison inmates.

The move, if implemented, will give people an opportunity to work, for which they will be paid. The prisoners will thus have a chance to get prepared for living in freedom. In addition, this will be beneficial for the budget, as the convicts will be able to pay for their maintenance themselves, Chuichenko said.

According to the Ministry of Justice, 1.06 million people were in prison in Russia in 2000. In 2021, the number changed to 483,000, of which 109,000 accounted to pre-trial detention.

