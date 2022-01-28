EN RU FR PT
Putin announces new concept of Russia's foreign policy

The Russian Foreign Ministry has prepared a new concept of the country's foreign policy. The new policy has been structured against the backdrop of the changes that have taken place in international relations over the past five years. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the corresponding document on Friday, January 28, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Putin, this project belongs to the category of strategic planning documents.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has taken into account the most recent changes that have taken place in the world, including the significant changes that have taken place in international politics over the past five years,” Putin said during a briefing with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

No other details were clarified.

In April 2021, President Putin, speaking with his Address to the Federal Assembly, revealed the essence of Russia's foreign policy. In his opinion, it come down to ensuring peace and security for the citizens of the country. He also stressed that Russia was ready to defend its interests within the framework of international law, as other countries do.

