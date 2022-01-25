EN RU FR PT
Russia launches operational readiness check at southern military units

On January 25, Russia's Southern Military District kicked off the operational readiness check at some of the military units deployed in the region, the press service of the district reports.

Russia launches operational readiness check at southern military units

More than 6,000 military personnel and more than 20 mobile field command posts are involved in the check. Formations of combined arms armies of the Southern Military District, the 4th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense, the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla advanced to the areas of their deployment.

According to the plan of the operational readiness check, UAVs, as well as reconnaissance troops — units of radiation, chemical and biological protection — ensure the protection of military hardware. The military police repel attacks of conditional enemy saboteurs.

The operational readiness check is carried out under the leadership of the commander of the district troops, Army General Alexander Dvornikov.

An operational readiness test was conducted at the Eastern Military District of Russia earlier in January.

