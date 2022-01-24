Russia unexpectedly scrambles Tu-95 strategic bomber aircraft

Russia unexpectedly decided to use Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bomber aircraft to perform training missions and practice strikes against enemy forces.

A group of Russian Tu-95 strategic rocket aircraft practiced flights in various meteorological conditions, at different times of the day, thereby demonstrating their readiness to act immediately when needed.

The Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber and rocket aircraft were scrambled from Engels air base. Given the current tensions near the Russian borders, exercises conducted by Russian strategic aviation to practice combat missions seem particularly relevant.

“During the performance of flight tasks, the crews practiced takeoffs and landings, cruising flights and flights in designated areas both day and night, as well as in difficult weather conditions. On the ground, the engineering and technical personnel practiced standards for servicing and preparing aircraft for re-flights at established time intervals. During one flight shift, up to ten aircraft and more than 20 units of automotive and special equipment of technical support were involved,” Zvezda online publication said.

A few days ago, Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers also practiced combat missions. Taking into consideration the flight route that the Russian supersonic bombers followed, one could assume that the aircraft could practice attacks on the United States.