Pretty woman of Russian politics refuses to go to Cape Verde

Russia

Natalia Poklonskaya, who was supposed to take office as Russian Ambassador to Cape Verde, will not go to the island country to serve on this position. According to Poklonskaya, she had to make such a decision due to personal circumstances, TASS reports.

Natalia Poklonskaya did not specify the reasons for which she resigned from the position. However, she still wants to be useful to the country and is therefore ready for any other position where she would be able to serve for the country.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the cancellation of the appointment of Natalia Poklonskaya for the position of Russia's ambassador to Cape Verde.

Poklonskaya, who earlier served as a Ukrainian Prosecutor in Crimea, was appointed on October 13 in accordance with the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin. She then admitted that she had long wanted to try herself in diplomacy. Poklonskaya was supposed to go to Cape Verde in November.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that candidates to replace Natalia Poklonskaya at the post of the Russian ambassador to Cape Verde have not been agreed yet, TASS reports.

"It's about personal circumstances. Candidates [for the post of the ambassador] have not been agreed upon yet,” the presidential press secretary said.

