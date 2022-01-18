Russia prepared for new wave of COVID-19, no lockdown planned

The Russian authorities are not discussing a possibility of a national lockdown across the nation due to another outbreak of the coronavirus infection, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on January 18, TASS writes.

The implementation of separate restrictions depends on the decision of the heads of entities with special powers. The situation with coronavirus may change from one region to another, Peskov said.

Governors effectively exercise their powers at this point, as the situation with COVID-19 is changing due to the emergence of the omicron strain.

Earlier, Russian MP Maxim Ivanov wrote on his Facebook that the government allegedly planned to make vaccination against coronavirus paid. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, denied this information.

Prime Minister: Russia is ready for new wave of COVID-19

The increase in the incidence of COVID-19 has not led to an increase in the number of hospitalizations, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said assessing the epidemiological situation in the country on January 18, TASS reports.

Hospitalisation is the main indicator of the danger of the spread of the coronavirus infection, Mishustin added. Due to the spread of the omicron variant of the virus, the Prime Minister urged the Cabinet to be prepared for any development of events.

The Prime Minister also instructed the heads of Russian regions to intensify their work against the backdrop of the spread of the omicron strain.

Earlier, Dmitry Khubezov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, said that the introduction of a strict lockdown in Russia due to the spread of the omicron strain was unlikely. According to Khubezov, Russia is ready for a new wave of COVID-19.