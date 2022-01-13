Russia flies its new strategic bomber Tu-160M

Russia's state-of-the-art modernized strategic bomber-missile carrier took to the skies for its maiden flight.

Tu-160M first flight

The new strategic missile-carrying bomber was built specifically for the needs of the Russian Aerospace Forces. This is one of the two strategic bombers that are to be supplied to the Russian Aerospace Forces this year. The new aircraft will considerably expand the capabilities of the strategic aviation.

The Tupolev Tu-160M ​​is the first newly manufactured ​​strategic missile carrier. The aircraft was built with the use of modern technologies to make it become the most highly effective strategic bomber aircraft in the world.

The first flight of the new Russian bomber took place at an altitude of 600 meters and lasted for about 30 minutes. As part of the test flight, the crew checked the operation of all systems, the stability and controllability of the aircraft. The flight revealed no drawbacks.

The first Tu-160M ​​strategic bomber will be supplied to the Russian Aerospace Forces in the first half of 2022, with the second one to follow up towards the end of the year.