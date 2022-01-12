EN RU FR PT
New Russian 949AM submarines to carry up to 70 cruise missiles on board

Russia

Russian submarines of project 949AM (a modernized version of 949A Antey submarine) will be able to carry up to 72 cruise missiles on board, RIA Novosti reports, citing a source in the shipbuilding industry.

949AM submarines will carry Caliber, Onyx or Zircon cruise missiles.

“In fact, they will become most heavily armed underwater cruise missile carriers in the Russian Navy. One missile salvo from this submarine will be enough to guarantee the destruction of an aircraft carrier group," the source told the agency. 

The aforementioned Zircon missile has no analogues in the world. The missile is capable of carrying out a long aerodynamic flight while maneuvering in dense layers of the atmosphere, using its own engine thrust along the entire route. It can reach speeds of up to 10,700 km/h with a maximum range of 1000 km. For comparison, the US Raytheon missile travels in the upper atmosphere at a speed of about 6,200 km/h.

