Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to be deployed in Kaliningrad enclave in 2022

The Baltic Fleet has launched the training of the crews for Sukhoi Su-30SM2 multipurpose fighter jets. The jets will be used to provide additional protection for the air group that stands on guard of Russia's Kaliningrad enclave, The Izvestia newspaper reports with reference to sources in the Defence Ministry.

The new aircraft will enter service at the 4th Guards Marine Assault Regiment. The source of the publication noted that the crews of the aircraft, specialists of engineering and aerodrome support already work to master the Su-30SM2. First fighters will enter service at the regiment in 2022.

The 4th Guards Assault Regiment serves to combat ground, air and sea targets in the waters of the Kaliningrad exclave. This military unit, along with the 689th Fighter Aviation Regiment, protects Kaliningrad from air strikes both from the sea and from the borders of neighboring states.

The Sukhoi Su-30SM2 fighter is unified with the Su-35S. The aircraft is outfitted with AL-41F1S engines with the variable thrust vector and an upgraded radar station. The aircraft is also equipped with a multi-channel integrated communication, data exchange, navigation and identification system. The new system will enable the Su-30SM to interact with heavy drones and fifth-generation aircraft.