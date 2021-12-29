EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia may reinstate death penalty for terrorism and pedophilia

Russia

Russia may reinstate death penalty in the future, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, Valery Zorkin wrote in his book "Constitutional Justice: Procedure and Meaning".

Russia may reinstate death penalty for terrorism and pedophilia

He explained that the decision of the Constitutional Court, which made it impossible to apply capital punishment in Russia at this historical stage of its development, did not exclude a possible move to reinstate death penalty in the future.

"As long as there is premeditated murder, the question of the use of the death penalty cannot be completely closed," Valery Zorkin, Chairman of the Constitutional Court wrote in the book.

"I hope that a move from law towards moral and religious views, which stand on the positions of the principled refusal from the death penalty, will go successfully for Russia,” he concluded, expressing his personal attitude on this issue.

The question of the need to reinstate the death penalty surfaces in the Russian society on a regular basis. After almost every high-profile crime, many demand the ban on the execution of perpetrators should be lifted. Moreover, many common citizens and a number of lawmakers advocate the execution of terrorists, murderers and pedophiles.

In 2019, more than a half of Russians (68 percent) said that perpetrators should be executed for sexual crimes committed against minors, as well as for murder (57 percent). In total, 69 percent of respondents consider death penalty permissible. Many agreed that death penalty could be applied for:

  • terrorism (53 percent),
  • rape (52 percent),
  • drug trafficking (26 percent),
  • high treason and disclosure of state secrets (17 percent),
  • bribery (14 percent),
  • espionage (9 percent),
  • desecration of religious shrines,
  • theft, robbery (6 percent),
  • tax evasion (1 percent).

The last death penalty in the Russian Federation was carried out in 1996. On April 16, 1997, Russia implemented the moratorium on the death penalty — it has been in effect since the country joined the Council of Europe. On November 19, 2009, the Constitutional Court adopted a decision, according to which the death penalty in Russia could no longer be imposed and applied. The only country in Europe and the CIS that practices death penalty is Belarus.

Last materials
Russia may reinstate death penalty for terrorism and pedophilia
British Colonialism and How India and Pakistan Lost Freedom
Russia to deploy hypersonic missiles in Black and Mediterranean seas
Russian Defence Ministry warns of serious armed conflict with NATO
Anyone boycotting Beijing Olympics should be stripped of their flags
Russia's Supreme Court rules to abolish Memorial Society
European Union strikes crushing blow on Russia in the WTO
Russian man sentenced in Belarus to 11 years for making voice overs
Belarus removes reference to nuclear-free status from Constitution
The West wants to orchestrate 'little war' in Ukraine to destroy Russia
Popular
Russia
Russia to deploy hypersonic missiles in Black and Mediterranean seas

Russia will deploy hundreds of Zircon hypersonic missiles in the Black, as well as in the Mediterranean Seas to make NATO more agreeable

Russia to deploy hypersonic missiles in Black and Mediterranean seas
Russian Defence Ministry warns of serious armed conflict with NATO
World
Russian Defence Ministry warns of serious armed conflict with NATO
Russia
Anyone boycotting Beijing Olympics should be stripped of their flags
Russia
Russia's Supreme Court rules to abolish Memorial Society
Mahboob A. Khawaja British Colonialism and How India and Pakistan Lost Freedom Mahboob A. Khawaja Lyuba Lulko European Union strikes crushing blow on Russia in the WTO Lyuba Lulko David Harasym America's world domination coming to an end David Harasym
British Colonialism and How India and Pakistan Lost Freedom
Columnists
British Colonialism and How India and Pakistan Lost Freedom
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy