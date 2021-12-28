Russia will deploy hundreds of Zircon hypersonic missiles in the Black, as well as in the Mediterranean Seas to make NATO more agreeable.
NATO's flat refusal to discuss Russia's conditions on non-expansion to the east may force Moscow to take extremely harsh measures. According to unconfirmed reports, Russia is seriously considering an option to deploy state-of-the-art hypersonic weapons near European borders. Hundreds of missiles can be deployed in the Black Sea, as well as in the Mediterranean Sea, which puts the security of most NATO countries at risk.
Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles are considered to be Russia's most dangerous weapon to date. The Russian defence industry has proceeded to the serial production of these missiles. Over the next few years, Russia will increase the arsenal of Zircon hypersonic missiles to a few hundreds. The deployment of these missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas will completely block a potential threat from NATO and the United States, since any provocation from the alliance may lead to the complete destruction of these countries.
If Zircon hypersonic missiles are deployed in the Black Sea, NATO warships will be blocked from entering Russia's back yard.
At the end of WWII, America strongly believed that it was the world's only true superpower and used that belief to enhance it position in geopolitics, global trade and commerce