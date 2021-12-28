Russia to deploy hypersonic missiles in Black and Mediterranean seas

Russia will deploy hundreds of Zircon hypersonic missiles in the Black, as well as in the Mediterranean Seas to make NATO more agreeable.

NATO's flat refusal to discuss Russia's conditions on non-expansion to the east may force Moscow to take extremely harsh measures. According to unconfirmed reports, Russia is seriously considering an option to deploy state-of-the-art hypersonic weapons near European borders. Hundreds of missiles can be deployed in the Black Sea, as well as in the Mediterranean Sea, which puts the security of most NATO countries at risk.

Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles are considered to be Russia's most dangerous weapon to date. The Russian defence industry has proceeded to the serial production of these missiles. Over the next few years, Russia will increase the arsenal of Zircon hypersonic missiles to a few hundreds. The deployment of these missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas will completely block a potential threat from NATO and the United States, since any provocation from the alliance may lead to the complete destruction of these countries.

If Zircon hypersonic missiles are deployed in the Black Sea, NATO warships will be blocked from entering Russia's back yard.

Zircon is a maneuvering, winged hypersonic cruise missile with a lift-generating center body. A booster stage with solid-fuel engines accelerates it to supersonic speeds, after which a scramjet motor with liquid-fuel in the second stage accelerates it to hypersonic speeds.

The missile's range is estimated to be 135 to 270 nautical miles (155 to 311 mi; 250 to 500 km) at low level, and up to 400 nmi (460 mi; 740 km) in a semi-ballistic trajectory. The longest possible range is 540 nmi (620 mi; 1,000 km) and for this purpose a new fuel was created.

Zircon can travel at a speed of Mach 8–Mach 9 (6,090–6,851 mph; 9,800–11,025 km/h; 2.7223–3.0626 km/s). This has led to concerns that it could penetrate existing naval defense systems. As the missile flies at hypersonic speeds within the atmosphere, the air pressure in front of it forms a plasma cloud as it moves, absorbing radio waves and making it practically invisible to active radar systems. Zircon exchanges information in flight and can be controlled by commands if necessary.