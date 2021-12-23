EN RU FR PT
S-70 Okhotnik UAV drops 500-kilo bomb

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video of the S-70 Okhotnik combat drone testing its weapon. The state-of-the-art UAV dropped a bomb to destroy the target.

Okhotnik dropping a bomb

The video shows the Okhotnik UAV dropping a 500-kilo bomb from the inner compartment. The bomb successfully struck the ground target.

In October, the chief designer of the Okhotnik drone, Sergei Bibikov, said that the control system of the UAV was outfitted with artificial intelligence. This enables the S-70 drone to work autonomously in conditions of communication failure with the operator.

In July, The National Interest compared the S-70 Okhotnik drone with the F-117 Nighthawk stealth attack aircraft and the RQ-170 Sentinel drone.

