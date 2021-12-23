Russia to hold major landing exercises in Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defence will hold large-scale landing exercises in the Crimea, as well as in Southern Russia. More than 1,200 troops and over 250 units of military hardware will take part in the drills, representatives for the ministry said, TASS reports.

The Ministry of Defence clarified that in the Crimea, the exercises would be held at the Opuk training ground, and they would kick off on Thursday, December 23. The troops will practice combat firing of airborne assault, artillery units, as well as of units of radiation, chemical and biological protection troops.

In addition, the troops will practice operations to de-mine areas of the terrain and cover troops from air raids and unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, during the exercises in the Crimea, the troops will practice helicopter operations to block captured areas and ensure a quick offensive of the main forces.

In Southern Russia, the exercises will be held at the Raevsky training ground on the outskirts of the city of Novorossiisk, where they will kick off on December 24. Paratroopers will practice skills to conduct combat and reconnaissance actions at short distances.

Earlier, the International Crisis Group published a report, in which it expressed concerns about the buildup of the Russian military forces near the borders of Ukraine and invited Russia and Western countries to carry out staged de-escalation. Russia was offered to withdraw its troops from the border of Ukraine and dismantle the infrastructure in the region, whereas the West was offered to limit exercises in the waters of the Black and Baltic Seas.

Western countries have repeatedly warned Russia of large-scale consequences in the event of aggression against Ukraine. Such statements were made by representatives for the USA, the UK, Germany, France, Canada, Ukraine, Poland, other European countries, as well as the EU at the UN.