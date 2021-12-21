EN RU FR PT
Video shows Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber launching near-supersonic Kh-22 missile

Russia

A video of the Kh-22 near-supersonic missile being launched by the Russian Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber appeared on the Internet.

Kh-22 missile launch

The unique video shows the moment, when a Russian long-range supersonic bomber aircraft Tupolev Tu-22M3 launched the Kh-22 near-hypersonic missile. This is the fastest supersonic cruise missile that was developed in the Soviet Union. The missile develops the speed of Mach 4.6.

The maximum range of the X-22 is 600 kilometers. Even judging by current standards, this is almost a record indicator as such a range makes it completely safe for the crew of the bomber to attack and destroy any warship. It was originally designed to attack US aircraft carriers and carrier battle groups with either a conventional or a nuclear warhead. 

The Kh-22 can be launched in either high-altitude or low-altitude mode. If launched in high-altitude mode, the missile ascends to an altitude of 27,000 meters (89,000 ft) and makes a high-speed dive into the target, with a terminal speed of about Mach 4.6. In low-altitude mode, it climbs to 12,000 meters (39,000 ft) and makes a shallow dive at about Mach 3.5.

The development of the Kh-22 missile began in the late 1950s. Until recently, it was Russia's fastest cruise missile in service.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
