EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin announces share of modern arms in the Russian army

Russia

The share of state-of-the-art weapons in the Russian army exceeds 71 ​​percent, whereas the share of modern arms in strategic nuclear forces is 89 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry board, TASS reports. 

Putin announces share of modern arms in the Russian army

Such an increase became possible owing to the large-scale modernization of both the army and the navy. 

"The development of the newest types of weapons was conducted at an active pace, and some of them - the Avangard and the Kinzhal complexes - have already entered service," he added.

Earlier in December, Putin said that Russia was leaving the United States behind in terms of the development of modern weapons, as Russia was enhancing its existing capabilities and introducing new systems. At the same time, Putin stressed that Russia and the USA were maintaining parity in the number of nuclear carriers and the number of warheads.

In late November, the Russian president announced the appearance of new hypersonic weapons in Russia that would be capable of developing a maximum speed of Mach 9. 

“We have now tested it successfully, and from the beginning of the year we will have a new sea-based hypersonic missile in service. Mach 9. The flight time for those who give orders will also be five minutes,” he said.

Russian arms sales collapse
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Putin announces share of modern arms in the Russian army
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Massive fire breaks out at hypermarket in Tomsk, roof of the building collapses
World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife
Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama?
Popular
Asia
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West

SWIFT is an international system, and Russia is a major player in it. When they make such threats, they cause damage to the dollar, the euro and the entire payment system

There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
World
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Inna Novikova There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West Inna Novikova Lyuba Lulko Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama? Lyuba Lulko Usam Ozdemirov NATO will stop only when Russia stops NATO Usam Ozdemirov
Russia
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
Society
World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Russia
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy