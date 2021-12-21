EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea

Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of the test of Russia's state-of-the-art Orion combat drone. The test was conducted in Crimea.

Orion UAV combat test

The UAV attacked ground targets and a helicopter-type drone that simulated a maneuvering air target, the press service of the defense department said.

The drone is armed with various types of guided missiles and is capable of developing a speed of up to 200 km/h at an altitude of up to 7 km. The Orion UAV can fly in the air for up to 24 hours.

The Orion unmanned aerial vehicle was developed by Kronstadt Company. This is the first UAV of medium-altitude class drones with a long flight duration capacity (Medium Altitude Long Endurance). Orion is capable of conducting reconnaissance at altitudes of up to 7,500 meters and can be used for combat missions.

In November, it was reported that Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport was conducting negotiations to conclude more than ten contracts to export Orion-E drones and kamikaze drones to other countries.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Massive fire breaks out at hypermarket in Tomsk, roof of the building collapses
World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife
Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama?
Russian military hardware deployed only 45 km far from Ukrainain border
Popular
Asia
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West

SWIFT is an international system, and Russia is a major player in it. When they make such threats, they cause damage to the dollar, the euro and the entire payment system

There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
World
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Inna Novikova There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West Inna Novikova Lyuba Lulko Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama? Lyuba Lulko Usam Ozdemirov NATO will stop only when Russia stops NATO Usam Ozdemirov
Russia
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
Society
World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife
Massive fire breaks out at hypermarket in Tomsk, roof of the building collapses
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive fire breaks out at hypermarket in Tomsk, roof of the building collapses
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy