Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of the test of Russia's state-of-the-art Orion combat drone. The test was conducted in Crimea.

Orion UAV combat test

The UAV attacked ground targets and a helicopter-type drone that simulated a maneuvering air target, the press service of the defense department said.

The drone is armed with various types of guided missiles and is capable of developing a speed of up to 200 km/h at an altitude of up to 7 km. The Orion UAV can fly in the air for up to 24 hours.

The Orion unmanned aerial vehicle was developed by Kronstadt Company. This is the first UAV of medium-altitude class drones with a long flight duration capacity (Medium Altitude Long Endurance). Orion is capable of conducting reconnaissance at altitudes of up to 7,500 meters and can be used for combat missions.

In November, it was reported that Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport was conducting negotiations to conclude more than ten contracts to export Orion-E drones and kamikaze drones to other countries.