Russia's nuclear command centre Il-96-300PU flies near Ukraine

Russia's Ilyushin Il-96-300PU aircraft, which is used to command armed forces in the event of a nuclear conflict was seen at the borders of Ukraine, Avia.pro website reports.

Shortly before that, it was reported that two strategic Tu-95 missile carrying aircraft appeared in the sky as well. It was said later, however, that the Tu-95 aircraft flew towards the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and the Sea of ​​Japan.

The reports sowed panic in Kiev as Western media continue reporting that Russia has stations a 200,000-strong army near the border with Ukraine.

The flight of the Russian Il-96-300PU did not last long, however, judging by the flight route, the aircraft simulated a real flight, which would be made in the event of a full-scale armed conflict. Most likely, it goes about a test flight.

The Il-96-300PU is a customized version of the Il-96-300, which is used as the primary aircraft in the Russian presidential aircraft fleet. Russian presidents Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev used them as VIP planes.

Russian Ilyushin Il-96-300
