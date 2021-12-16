Russia's Ilyushin Il-96-300PU aircraft, which is used to command armed forces in the event of a nuclear conflict was seen at the borders of Ukraine, Avia.pro website reports.
Shortly before that, it was reported that two strategic Tu-95 missile carrying aircraft appeared in the sky as well. It was said later, however, that the Tu-95 aircraft flew towards the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.
The reports sowed panic in Kiev as Western media continue reporting that Russia has stations a 200,000-strong army near the border with Ukraine.
The flight of the Russian Il-96-300PU did not last long, however, judging by the flight route, the aircraft simulated a real flight, which would be made in the event of a full-scale armed conflict. Most likely, it goes about a test flight.
The Il-96-300PU is a customized version of the Il-96-300, which is used as the primary aircraft in the Russian presidential aircraft fleet. Russian presidents Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev used them as VIP planes.
To date, Russia's air defense for the Black Sea coast is comprised of S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft systems