Zhirinovsky: Large-scale war in Donbass will begin during Winter Olympics 2022

A full-scale military conflict in Donbass may break out in February 2022, during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Vladimir Zhirinovsky believes.

According to LDPR TV, the politician said that Russia would have to interfere should a threat to civilians in Donbass arise. Russia would only need to kick the Ukrainian troops out from the territory of the People's Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk.

"Our goal is to protect the civilians of Donbass, so we must present a tough ultimatum to Kiev and their masters overseas owners," Zhirinovsky said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the West continued to send weapons and militants to Ukraine.

It was also reported that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel personally refused to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to supply weapons to Ukraine via NATO.

Kiev is doing its best to turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia

Zhirinovsky noted that the conflict in eastern Ukraine was dangerous not only for the residents of Donbass. Thousands of Ukrainian saboteurs are already roaming across the wide spread of Russia.

Zhirinovsky recalled that Ukraine does not practice teaching in the Russian language starting from secondary school. Therefore, he added, Russian-speaking citizens living in Ukraine will think of themselves as Ukrainians in about ten years.

"Ukraine has already been shaped up as Anti-Russia — a huge platform for an increasing number of foreign troops, foreign army bases and saboteur training centers. That is why the Russians are forced to stop being Russian,” Zhirinovsky stressed.

According to him, Ukraine should have both Russian and Ukrainian schools and broadcasting programmes. Yet, Ukraine is trying to get of the Russian language from every sphere of life and force everyone living in Ukraine to the Ukrainian language, he added.

Earlier, Ukraine's language ombudsman Taras Kremen suggested that those dissatisfied with the language law should leave Ukraine.