EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia tests Lancet loitering munition

Russia

Zala Aero, a Russian company (part of the Kalashnikov group of companies) published a video showing the test of the Lancet loitering ammunition from a sea-based carrier.

The video demonstrates the launch of the Lancet loitering ammunition with the use of the mechanical catapult from the BK-16E high-speed assault boat.

The video also shows the launch of the Zala reconnaissance drone from the boat, which, having performed a reconnaissance mission, returns and lands on the shore.

The drone uses a parachuting system and an airbag under its fuselage to prevent damage to the aircraft during landing.

The video does not show the return of the Lancet loitering munition to the shore, since the ammo does not have such a function. This class of weapons is capable of flying for a long time in the intended area of ​​the target while in search mode.

As soon as the target is detected, the drone strikes it similarly to a guided air-to-surface missile, while destroying itself completely as well. If the drone does not find the target, it destroys itself.

The Lancet was developed by Zala Aero on its own initiative. This is the only company in Russia that manufactures weapons of this class.

Last materials
Modern-day nuclear war may not necessarily be apocalyptic for the world
Russian Navy develops platform for UAV deployment
Year-End 2021, the question of space and win-win situations
Three brigades of US army in Europe have no chances against Russia
Parish school graduate detonates self-made bomb at Serpukhov convent
Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe
NATO: Prod-Provoke-Poke tactics
Russian military jam USS Arleigh Burke and practice her destruction
Russian fighter jets intercept NATO warplanes off the coast of Crimea
Putin tells director Sokurov he won't let anyone turn Russia into Yugoslavia
Popular
World
Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he was ready to cut off gas transit to Europe should Belarus find itself in a state of emergency because of Western sanctions.

Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe
Three brigades of US army in Europe have no chances against Russia
Hotspots and Incidents
Three brigades of US army in Europe have no chances against Russia
Hotspots and Incidents
Parish school graduate detonates self-made bomb at Serpukhov convent
World
Modern-day nuclear war may not necessarily be apocalyptic for the world
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Year-End 2021, the question of space and win-win situations Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Shtorm Belovezha Accords: 30 years since the biggest catastrophe of the 20th century Alexander Shtorm John Stanton US President Joe Biden: Representing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse John Stanton
Russia
Russian Navy develops platform for UAV deployment
Columnists
Year-End 2021, the question of space and win-win situations
Russia tests Lancet loitering munition
Russia
Russia tests Lancet loitering munition
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy