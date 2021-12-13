Russia tests Lancet loitering munition

Zala Aero, a Russian company (part of the Kalashnikov group of companies) published a video showing the test of the Lancet loitering ammunition from a sea-based carrier.

The video demonstrates the launch of the Lancet loitering ammunition with the use of the mechanical catapult from the BK-16E high-speed assault boat.

The video also shows the launch of the Zala reconnaissance drone from the boat, which, having performed a reconnaissance mission, returns and lands on the shore.

The drone uses a parachuting system and an airbag under its fuselage to prevent damage to the aircraft during landing.

The video does not show the return of the Lancet loitering munition to the shore, since the ammo does not have such a function. This class of weapons is capable of flying for a long time in the intended area of ​​the target while in search mode.

As soon as the target is detected, the drone strikes it similarly to a guided air-to-surface missile, while destroying itself completely as well. If the drone does not find the target, it destroys itself.

The Lancet was developed by Zala Aero on its own initiative. This is the only company in Russia that manufactures weapons of this class.