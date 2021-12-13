Russian Navy develops platform for UAV deployment

Russian engineers are currently developing a new offshore platform for the Russian Navy. The new platform is designed to carry tactical and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles on board, TASS reports, citing a source in the shipbuilding industry.

“We are currently designing a multi-purpose platform for the Navy. The platform will carry a significant number of tactical drones and unmanned vehicles with reconnaissance capabilities,” the source told the agency.

The new platform will be able to carry on board deck-based medium and light helicopter and aircraft-type vehicles.

"Unmanned and autonomous systems, when deck-based, will make their tactical use possible both in the coastal strip and in the open sea," the source said.

In order to ensure the flights of deck-based drones, it is necessary to implement a number of conditions. They include the protection of onboard electronics from the aggressive marine environment, high accuracy of onboard tools and the sufficient strength of the hulls of the vehicles for their possible hard landing on the deck.