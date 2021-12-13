EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Navy develops platform for UAV deployment

Russia

Russian engineers are currently developing a new offshore platform for the Russian Navy. The new platform is designed to carry tactical and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles on board, TASS reports, citing a source in the shipbuilding industry.

Russian Navy develops platform for UAV deployment

“We are currently designing a multi-purpose platform for the Navy. The platform will carry a significant number of tactical drones and unmanned vehicles with reconnaissance capabilities,” the source told the agency. 

The new platform will be able to carry on board deck-based medium and light helicopter and aircraft-type vehicles.

"Unmanned and autonomous systems, when deck-based, will make their tactical use possible both in the coastal strip and in the open sea," the source said.

In order to ensure the flights of deck-based drones, it is necessary to implement a number of conditions. They include the protection of onboard electronics from the aggressive marine environment, high accuracy of onboard tools and the sufficient strength of the hulls of the vehicles for their possible hard landing on the deck.

Last materials
Year-End 2021, the question of space and win-win situations
Three brigades of US army in Europe have no chances against Russia
Parish school graduate detonates self-made bomb at Serpukhov convent
Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe
NATO: Prod-Provoke-Poke tactics
Russian military jam USS Arleigh Burke and practice her destruction
Russian fighter jets intercept NATO warplanes off the coast of Crimea
Putin tells director Sokurov he won't let anyone turn Russia into Yugoslavia
Turkish lira collapses to all-time low, but Erdogan remains stubborn
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Popular
World
Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he was ready to cut off gas transit to Europe should Belarus find itself in a state of emergency because of Western sanctions.

Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe
Three brigades of US army in Europe have no chances against Russia
Hotspots and Incidents
Three brigades of US army in Europe have no chances against Russia
Hotspots and Incidents
Parish school graduate detonates self-made bomb at Serpukhov convent
Columnists
Year-End 2021, the question of space and win-win situations
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Year-End 2021, the question of space and win-win situations Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Shtorm Belovezha Accords: 30 years since the biggest catastrophe of the 20th century Alexander Shtorm John Stanton US President Joe Biden: Representing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse John Stanton
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy