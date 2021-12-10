EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin tells director Sokurov he won't let anyone turn Russia into Yugoslavia

Russia

At a meeting with the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Russian President Vladimir Putin entered into controversy with Council member, film director Alexander Sokurov. The report about the meeting was published on the official website of the Kremlin.

Putin tells director Sokurov he won't let anyone turn Russia into Yugoslavia

During his speech, Sokurov pointed out a number of problems associated with interethnic conflicts, territorial claims and the fate of its peoples. In particular, Sokurov proposes to pay attention to those peoples who did not want to live within the structure of the Russian Federation.

Putin called Sokurov's speech a manifesto made of fears.

"How do you know who wants to live with us and who does not? (…) Do you want the fate of Yugoslavia to repeat on our territory?" Putin argued.

He told the director that he treated him with great respect, but asked him to verify the information before saying it in public, because it was inadmissible even for such a prominent public figure as Alexander Sokurov to speak superficially on this topic for the whole nation.

The Russian president also recalled that the bloody period of the 1990s showed how everything could end.

"I assure you, this is a dangerous game. We have done a lot to get away from this dangerous line. Don't push us back. Are the Russian people interested in the disintegration and dismemberment of the Russian Federation? Will it then be Russia? Do you want to turn us into Muscovy?" Putin wondered.

In response, Sokurov said that he was only proposing to think about the problems that he touched upon in his speech. Putin responded that no one was against thinking about those issues, but one should have thought about them first before saying all those things.

"Come to meet me, we haven't seen each other for a long time. (…) Please don't be angry, but these are serious things. You can offend someone," Putin told Sokurov.

Earlier, Kirill Kabanov, a member of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, said that the meeting with Putin lasted for more than five hours. The President was reacting calmly to every speech, giving "a rather serious explanation on every matter," he said.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Turkish lira collapses to all-time low, but Erdogan remains stubborn
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Howling engine noise from Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter startles the web
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Russia gives powerful, triple response to NATO
USA to use new directed energy weapon against Russia and China
Belovezha Accords: 30 years since the biggest catastrophe of the 20th century
US President Joe Biden: Representing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
The eagle and the bear fight: Peace is nowhere near
Are the hawks in the White House that stupid not to understand Putin's messages?
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea

During another NATO provocation that was staged near the Russian borders, the Su-30SM fighter carried out the first recorded attack on a NATO F-35 fighter

Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Russia gives powerful, triple response to NATO
World
Russia gives powerful, triple response to NATO
Russia
Howling engine noise from Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter startles the web
Science
USA to use new directed energy weapon against Russia and China
Alexander Shtorm Belovezha Accords: 30 years since the biggest catastrophe of the 20th century Alexander Shtorm John Stanton US President Joe Biden: Representing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse John Stanton Andrey Mihayloff The eagle and the bear fight: Peace is nowhere near Andrey Mihayloff
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Turkish lira collapses to all-time low, but Erdogan remains stubborn
World
Turkish lira collapses to all-time low, but Erdogan remains stubborn
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy