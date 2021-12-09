Howling engine noise from Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter startles the web

The unusual howling sound made by the engines of the Russian fifth-generation fighter jet has generated quite a discussion on the Internet.

Su-57 shocking howling sound

A Russian blogger published a video showing the flight of the Russian fifth generation fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-57. During the flight, the combat aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces were producing a strange howling sound indeed.

Chinese experts, for example, paid attention to the fact that the sound of the Russian Su-57 is not inherent with any other combat aircraft in the world. It rather sounds like an air raid alarm, as if to warn the enemy of the imminent strike. Others jokingly wondered whether the Russians mounted a UFO engine onto their new fighter jet.

In addition to the unusual sound of the engines of the Russian Su-57 fighter, the volume of the aircraft is significantly lower than that of other Russian combat aircraft, which may also contribute to the low visibility of this combat aircraft.

Su-57 to be armed with hypersonic weapon

The Su-57 fighter will be armed with hypersonic weapons. Starting from 2027, the aircraft will be outfitted with a new engine for supplies to the troops, Andrei Yelchaninov, first deputy chairman of the board of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission told Interfax.

"The test of the aircraft with the new engine are to be completed by 2024. In general, the second stage engine tests will last until 2026, whereas the supplies of the aircraft in a new guise are scheduled for the new state armament program starting from 2027. It goes about 25 out of 76 aircraft within the framework of the already concluded long-term contract," Yelchaninov said.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multipurpose fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets in long-range and close-range battles, strike ground and surface targets of the enemy while overcoming air defense systems. The plane went on its maiden flight on January 29, 2010.

By the end of 2024, the Russian military are to receive another 22 such aircraft. In total, 76 fifth-generation fighters are to be produced by 2028, which will be enough for three aviation regiments.

Earlier, it was reported that the Su-57s would first be manufactured in a serial form, but with engines of the previous generation. The flight tests of the "second stage" engine (Product 30 by the United Engine Corporation), which will ensure the Su-57 with supersonic cruising speed, began in December 2017.

Another cool video of Su-57 aircraft howling in the sky is available here.