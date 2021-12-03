EN RU FR PT
Putin calls Erdogan to talk about Bayraktar drones in Ukraine

Russia

During a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid attention to provocative activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass and the use of Turkish Bayraktar drones in the conflict zone.

"The President of Russia drew attention to the fact that Kiev continued its destructive line of actions aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements. This is evidenced by provocative activities of the armed forces of Ukraine in the conflict zone, including the use of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Kremlin said.

During the conversation, Putin pointed out Kiev should refuse from any military actions against the Donbass.

Russian President Putin called his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan in the evening of December 3. The presidents discussed the crises in the Transcaucasus, Ukraine, Libya and Syria. In addition, Putin and Erdogan touched upon bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara and discussed further steps that would contribute to their strengthening and development.

At the end of October, it was reported that the Ukrainian army used Bayraktar combat UAVs in an air raid against the forces of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk. Nothing was reported about casualties or damage.

