Tu-160M modernised aircraft to give Russia advantage over NATO

The Russian army is to test a new version of the Tupolev Tu-160M ​​White Swan strategic missile carrier with the upgraded wing geometry.

Many experts around the world evinced interest in Tupolev's new project that implemented breakthrough solutions in the modernization of the Tu-160M aircraft.

According to military expert Alexei Leonkov, the Tu-160M, in particular, will stop "hotheads from developing something small and thermonuclear, giving us certain advantages."

USA's F/A-18 carrier-based fighter aircraft will no longer be able to keep up with the Russian Tu-160M.

NATO's provocations in the Black Sea force Russia to respond to the aggression at the borders of the state. Previously, American aircraft carriers could cause inconvenience to the Russian Air Force in the air, but now their F/A-18 carrier-based fighters will not keep up with the Russian Tu-160M.

"One of the components of this triad — intercontinental ballistic missiles — has not been modernized for a long time. It was established that it is better not to even try to launch them at all, because they, most likely, will not reach the target, but explode somewhere. We have a balance in this regard," Leonkov said.