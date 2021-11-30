EN RU FR PT
Putin answers question about Russia's imminent invasion of Ukraine

Russia

The topic about Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine was raised back in the beginning of the outgoing year, but it has never happened, Russian President Vladimir Putin said answering a question about the possible danger that Moscow could pose to Kiev.

Speaking at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!”, Putin said that neither Kiev nor Moscow would experience any threats if they worked to improve their relationship.

"The point is not to about deploying the troops or not, waging war or not — the point is about the need to improve the relationship," Putin stressed out.

He also added that if the interests of all participants in international relations were taken into account, then "everything will be fine."

Earlier in November, The New York Times, citing American and European officials, reported that Russia was allegedly making preparations to invade Ukraine. The attack could happen soon enough, the publication said.

Bloomberg then reported that, according to US intelligence, Russia was planning to attack Ukraine in 2022 from three directions. Ukrainian intelligence claimed that this could happen in late January or in early February. The Kremlin responded that Russia was not harboring aggressive plans.

NATO deploys troops near Russian borders

Meanwhile, NATO is deploying its troops and military equipment to the Russian borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, RIA Novosti reports.

NATO is deploying its forces in the zone of the contact line in the Donbass, with the support of an increasing number of Western instructors, Lavrov said.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
