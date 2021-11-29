EN RU FR PT
Russia to announce new restrictions due to the new Omicron variant

Russia

Russia readies to announce additional coronavirus restrictions due to the emergence of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, RIA Novosti reports citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov.

Russia to announce new restrictions due to the new Omicron variant

Some of the to-be-announced decisions were made at the meeting of the operational headquarters for the struggle against the spread of the coronavirus infection on Friday, November 26.

For the time being, virologists doubt whether the omicron strain of coronavirus may oust the delta strain. There is no data yet to confirm that the new strain is more lethal than the delta one.

The new variant of coronavirus, code-named B.1.1.529, was identified in South Africa on November 11. Separate cases of infection with the new strain have already been reported in European countries. The World Health Organization recognized this strain dangerous and warned that the risk of infection with a new strain in survivors of COVID-19 could be higher.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Russia
Russia to announce new restrictions due to the new Omicron variant

Russia readies to announce additional coronavirus restrictions due to the emergence of the omicron strain of the coronavirus

Russia to announce new restrictions due to the new Omicron variant
