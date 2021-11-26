EN RU FR PT
News

Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port

Russian nuclear submarines based in Vilyuchinsk were urgently sent to sea, Avia.pro website reports. Vilyuchinsk is a closed town in Russia's Kamchatka region on the Kamchatka Peninsula

According to MilitaryMaps, against the background of rising tensions between Russia and NATO, all nuclear submarines of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy in a state of combat readiness left their places of deployment and went on alert duty. 

This situation was observed at several Russian bases. Satellite images of the naval base in Vilyuchinsk, Kamchatka, confirm that Russian nuclear submarines have left the base in turn within several days. The latest photographic evidence received from the Sentinel-2 spacecraft was made on November 23, 2021.

According to GPS tracking systems, Russian nuclear submarines of projects 955 Borey, 955A Borey-A and 949A Antey started leaving their permanent base starting as early as the beginning of November. Neither the Russian Defence Ministry nor the russian Navy have released any official comments on the details of such a massive manoeuvre conducted by Russian nuclear submarines at sea.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
