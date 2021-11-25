EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian troops acquire Terminator tank support vehicles

Russia

Sources in the Defence Ministry of Russia told the Izvestia newspaper that by the end of the year a full-time company with Terminator tank support vehicles would be formed in one of the tank regiments of the 90th division of the Central Military District.

Russian troops acquire Terminator tank support vehicles

The new unit will become part of the regimental motorized rifle battalion. Next year, the Terminators will work closely with motorized riflemen during live firing exercises. According to the publication, a similar company armed with tank support vehicles will also be formed in another tank regiment of the 90th division.

A tank support vehicle crew consists of five men: a commander, a driver-mechanic, a gunner-operator and two course grenade launchers operators. Accordingly, the vehicle has a "larger number of eyes" to observe the situation than the tank. In addition, the Terminator's gun has a high elevation angle. It can shoot, for example, at upper floors of buildings, which tanks cannot do. This makes the tank support vehicle indispensable for combat operations in the city and on rough terrain.

In 2017, the Terminator tank support vehicles were tested in Syria. Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov stated that it was the Syrian experience that made it possible to make a decision on the procurement of the new type of military equipment. The same year, state trials were completed, and the machine received approval for serial production.

Russian Terminators in action
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Putin sacks director of Penitentiary Service amid prison torture scandal
Listvyazhnaya mine fire: Dozens of miners are missing, 11 killed
What makes you cool, American bro?
USA deploys dozens of Paladin howitzers near Russia and Belarus
Putin tests nasal vaccine against COVID-19 on himself
Chinese specialists compare US THAAD and Russian S-400 systems
Patrushev's remarks about Ukraine make Kremlin explain what he said
Syria returns to Arab League, disregarding interests of both USA and Iran
US bombers practiced nuclear attack on Russia, Defence Minister Shoygu says
USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC
Popular
World
Chinese specialists compare US THAAD and Russian S-400 systems

USA's THAAD air defense system is designed for the destruction of ballistic and cruise missiles. The American system can intercept ballistic weapons even in the lower atmosphere

Chinese specialists compare US THAAD and Russian S-400 systems
USA deploys dozens of Paladin howitzers near Russia and Belarus
World
USA deploys dozens of Paladin howitzers near Russia and Belarus
Russia
Patrushev's remarks about Ukraine make Kremlin explain what he said
Americas
What makes you cool, American bro?
Lyuba Lulko What makes you cool, American bro? Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo
Russia
Putin tests nasal vaccine against COVID-19 on himself
Hotspots and Incidents
Listvyazhnaya mine fire: Dozens of miners are missing, 11 killed
Putin sacks director of Penitentiary Service amid prison torture scandal
Russia
Putin sacks director of Penitentiary Service amid prison torture scandal
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy