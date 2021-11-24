EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin tests nasal vaccine against COVID-19 on himself

Russia

Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the government that he had been vaccinated with a new nasal vaccine against coronavirus.

Putin tests nasal vaccine against COVID-19 on himself

After the procedure, he did not have any unpleasant sensations, Putin clarified.

In addition, the head of state said that on November 22, he was revaccinated with Sputnik Light vaccine.

"Six months after vaccination, my protective titers have dropped, and experts recommended I should undergo the revaccination procedure, which I did,” Putin explained.

The President announced his desire to become a volunteer in testing the new nasal vaccine against COVID-19 at a meeting with Deputy Director of the Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Denis Logunov, on November 22.

The Sputnik V nasal vaccine against COVID-19 is painless and has minimal side effects. The nasal vaccine will create an additional barrier for the virus in the form of immunity in the upper respiratory tract, Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology said.

"This is convenient for vaccination, it is painless and has minimal side effects. In addition, we will be able to achieve the most important thing: after the primary vaccination parenterally we will have systemic immunity, and after additional intranasal immunization we will create additional barrier in the form of immunity in the upper respiratory tract," Logunov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Logunov said that the Sputnik V nasal vaccine against COVID-19 would be introduced into practice in the near future.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Putin tests nasal vaccine against COVID-19 on himself
Chinese specialists compare US THAAD and Russian S-400 systems
Patrushev's remarks about Ukraine make Kremlin explain what he said
Syria returns to Arab League, disregarding interests of both USA and Iran
US bombers practiced nuclear attack on Russia, Defence Minister Shoygu says
USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC
Elderly woman performs surgery on herself to relieve pain
Kremlin: Russia is not going to attack anyone
Russia makes unprecedented decision to assemble Kalashnikov rifles in India
Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt
Popular
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syria returns to Arab League, disregarding interests of both USA and Iran

Arab countries have come to an agreement. After 12 years of obstruction, Syria will take part in the Arab League summit, which is to be held in Algeria in March 2022

Syria returns to Arab League, disregarding interests of both USA and Iran
USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC
World
USA and China suddenly stand up against Russia and OPEC
World
US bombers practiced nuclear attack on Russia, Defence Minister Shoygu says
Society
Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt
Lyuba Lulko Syria returns to Arab League, disregarding interests of both USA and Iran Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo
Business
Russia makes unprecedented decision to assemble Kalashnikov rifles in India
Society
Elderly woman performs surgery on herself to relieve pain
Kremlin: Russia is not going to attack anyone
Russia
Kremlin: Russia is not going to attack anyone
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy