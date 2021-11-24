Patrushev's remarks about Ukraine make Kremlin explain what he said

The remarks that Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev made about what could happen in Ukraine were a reasoned point of view, which was based on the analysis of the available information that the department had at its disposal, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"This is a point of view of the chief of the Security Council, who deal with a very wide range of information, [a point of view] of a representative of the agency that analyzes this information and simulates various scenarios of how it may develop. So he expressed his point of view, which is clearly not a point of view as it does not rely on anything. This is a well-reasoned point of view,” Peskov said.

Earlier, Patrushev said in an interview with Arguments and Facts newspaper that against the backdrop of the conditions, in which Ukraine found itself under the protectorate of the West, when the country's economy was ruined, and its society was reduced to lawlessness, a crisis could blaze up in the country forcing millions of Ukrainians to seek shelter in other places.

In August, Patrushev said that the supporters of the American choice in Ukraine would face a crisis similar to that observed in Afghanistan. In his opinion, Washington continues to bring US-loyal people to power while supplying arms to Ukraine that the USA does not need.