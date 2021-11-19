Russia starts serial production of smart rockets for Tornado-S MLRS

Russian multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) will receive new ammunition. Russia began the production of guided missiles for Tornado-S MLRS.

According to General Director of NPO Splav named after A.N. Ganichev (part of the Rostec State Corporation), Alexander Smirnov, the serial production of the smart 300 mm ammo has already begun. According to the official, the company signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense for the supply of the new ammunition.

In March, Izvestia's sources at the Russian Defense Ministry announced the replacement of the Smerch MLRS with new Tornado systems in the Western Military District. The new MLRS was enhanced with the automated control and guidance system, as well as new ammunition. The upgrade improved the accuracy in destroying targets.

In August 2020, during the Army-2020 forum, the Tornado-S guided missile was shown in action. Alexander Smirnov noted that the new ammunition retained the dimensions of the previous 300 mm projectiles. The ammo was upgraded with four rudders and a tail unit with retractable stabilizers.