EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia launches tests of new Siberia icebreaker

Russia

Nuclear icebreaker Siberia of Project 22220 went to sea trials. It will take specialists three weeks to check systems and equipment of the icebreaker, the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) said.

Russia launches tests of new Siberia icebreaker

The tests will check the operation of the main systems of the vessel. In particular, specialists will test the steam turbine plant, the electric propulsion system and deck mechanisms of the ship. The USC noted that an important stage of the tests will be connected with the helicopter complex, navigation and communication systems.

Project 22220 ships are the largest ice breaking vessels in the world. They are designed for year-round navigation in the Western Arctic.

It is worthy of note that the United States suffers from the shortage of icebreaking vessels. US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas pointed out that the USA only had two outdated ships.

In October, Andrey Efimov, Deputy Chief of the Logistics Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said that Russia would build five icebreakers by 2033.

The construction of the Siberia nuclear icebreaker was started in May 2015. She was launched in September 2017. The ship can break through ocean ice and operate in the riverbed.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black
Russia launches tests of new Siberia icebreaker
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate makes dazzling debut in Dubai
Russia successfully fires Zircon hypersonic missile in White Sea
Putin orders to evacuate Russians from Afghanistan
Gone are the days when Russia looked up to the West
Russia's new S-550 will turn X-37B and ICBMs into easy targets
China has all the power to break nuclear parity on the globe
Mental health: An issue too serious for universities to ignore
Russian army stops armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Popular
Europe
Gone are the days when Russia looked up to the West

The West holds everything against Russia: no matter what kind of trouble happens in Western countries or in the world in general, Russia is always to blame

Gone are the days when Russia looked up to the West
Russia's new S-550 will turn X-37B and ICBMs into easy targets
Russia
Russia's new S-550 will turn X-37B and ICBMs into easy targets
World
China has all the power to break nuclear parity on the globe
World
Nord Stream 2 suspended, gas prices in Europe rise again
Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo Usam Ozdemirov Gone are the days when Russia looked up to the West Usam Ozdemirov Romer Cherubim Mental health: An issue too serious for universities to ignore Romer Cherubim
Conflicts
Russian army stops armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Russia
Putin orders to evacuate Russians from Afghanistan
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate makes dazzling debut in Dubai
World
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate makes dazzling debut in Dubai
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy