Russia works on followup to S-500 Prometheus

Russia currently works on a project to design the new anti-aircraft missile system that is tentatively called S-550. This was announced by representatives for the Defence ministry of the Russian Federation during a recent meeting with President Putin, RIA Novosti reports.

During the meetings with representatives for the Defence Ministry, Putin put a special emphasis on the importance of the advanced development of domestic air defense and missile defense systems. He also stressed out the urgency in the supplies of S-350, S-500 and S-550 systems to the Russian Armed Forces." The ministry did not clarify any other details about the new system.

It became known that the first series-produced model of the S-500 system would be supplied to the troops already in the near future. Over the past four years, the Armed Forces have received 25 S-400 complexes, while more than 20 S-300 complexes have been modernized.

In July, Russia's state-of-the-art S-500 Prometheus anti-aircraft missile system was named one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world. It is capable of striking any existing and projected attack weapons at any altitude and speed. The S-500 also boasts high resistance to electronic interference.