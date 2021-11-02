EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin holds special meeting to discuss the use of UAVs near Russian borders

Russia

President Vladimir Putin said that one needs to analyze the situation with the emergence of unmanned aerial vehicles near the borders of Russia.

Putin holds special meeting to discuss the use of UAVs near Russian borders

According to Putin, the Russian armed forces are capable of repelling the attacks of combat UAVs very effectively.

"We know very well how they [unmanned aircraft] have proven themselves in armed conflicts during the recent years, how effective and how dangerous they can be for us, bearing in mind what we saw in Syria — terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles,” Putin said, adding that the Russian army currently has over 2,000 combat drones in service.

On October 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used the Turkish Bayraktar drone for the first time. The self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk said that neither casualties nor damage to civilian objects were recorded. Russia called the situation in Donbass alarming. Later, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Aleksei Arestovich, said that Kiev would continue using attack drones in Donbass in response to the violation of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was developing new drones and anti-UAV technologies. Journalist of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, Alexander Kots, assumed that Peskov's statement came as a warning to Ukraine.

Announcing Putin's meeting on defence, Peskov particularly noted that the meeting would be entirely devoted to unmanned aerial vehicles. During the meeting, Putin will talk about not only the development of new drones, but also about technologies for combating enemy drones, where Russia also has "very, very good experience and practices", Dmitry Peskov said.

The journalist assumed that such an announcement, made against the background of the first use of Bayraktar drones in Donbass, sounded like an official threat to Ukraine.

Sukhoi Su-57 and S-70 Okhotnik combat UAV
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Putin holds special meeting to discuss the use of UAVs near Russian borders
How small businesses go from brick to virtual
Putin's incidental remarks cause gas prices in Europe to fall
Russia and Turkey may clash in northern Syria in the coming days
Russia wants to save the 'lungs of the planet' by selling them to China
Russia to implement system of QR code admission for vaccinated people
Gamaleya Centre launches preclinical trials of new COVID-19 drug on apes
Russian babushkas fight security guard to shop, deny QR codes
Ukrainian racists stage KKK act in Kiev
Turkey's tough choice: Bayraktars to Ukraine or fruits to Russia?
Popular
Europe
Russia wants to save the 'lungs of the planet' by selling them to China

The people who hold the reins of power in today's Russia are limited in their global outlook. They only think of their own future

Russia wants to save the 'lungs of the planet' by selling them to China
Ukrainian racists stage KKK act in Kiev
Society
Ukrainian racists stage KKK act in Kiev
Society
Russian babushkas fight security guard to shop, deny QR codes
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia and Turkey may clash in northern Syria in the coming days
Alex Sanders How small businesses go from brick to virtual Alex Sanders Lyuba Lulko Russia wants to save the 'lungs of the planet' by selling them to China Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov The Polish pride: First, defeat Gazprom, then ask to cut prices on gas Anton Kulikov
Society
Russia to implement system of QR code admission for vaccinated people
Science
Gamaleya Centre launches preclinical trials of new COVID-19 drug on apes
Putin's incidental remarks cause gas prices in Europe to fall
World
Putin's incidental remarks cause gas prices in Europe to fall
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy