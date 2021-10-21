Putin speaks the truth and shames the devil during Valdai Discussion Club

Putin names world's most powerful state

For two decades, the most powerful country in the world — the United States — has been conducting military campaigns in two countries of the world that could in no way be compared with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a speech at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

The United States eventually had to curtail its operations without achieving any of the goals that the the Americans set 20 years ago, starting those operations.

"That's not the point, though. Previously, a war lost by one country would mean victory for another, and it would claim responsibility for what was happening. For example, the defeat of the United States in the Vietnam War did not turn Vietnam into a black hole. On the contrary, a successful state has emerged that relied on the support of a strong ally,” Putin said.

Nowadays, the situation is different: the war does not stop, but changes its form instead.

"The conditional winner can not ensure peaceful construction, but can only exacerbate chaos and deepen dangerous vacuum,” he added.

Currently, socio-economic problems in different countries of the world have reached the point that would lead to global catastrophes in the past, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session held within the framework of the XVIII Valdai Club meeting.

Capitalism model has exhausted itself, Putin says

"World wars, bloody social cataclysms. Everything suggests that the existing model of capitalism today — the basis of social structure in the overwhelming majority of countries of the world — has exhausted itself,” Putin said.

This model no longer provides "a way out of the tangle of increasingly entangled contradictions," he said.

Revolutionary upheavals in the 20th century had led to the disintegration of the Russian state twice.

"A revolution is not a way out of a crisis, but a way to aggravate this crisis even further," he said.

Speaking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared COVID-19 mortality with losses in the First World War.

To date, more than 4.9 million people have died of COVID-19.

"These terrible figures are comparable and even exceed the military losses of the main participants in the First World War," Putin added.

The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia remains difficult: the spread rate has increased, whereas the rate of vaccination remains low. According to him, one should expand the testing for COVID-19 in Russia to avoid the crisis such in Europe, where patients connected to ventilators have to be kept in ambulances for days.

The struggle for the rights of women and sexual minorities in the West is turning into dogmatism on the verge of absurdity and takes monstrous forms on certain issues, Putin said while speaking act the annual meeting of the Valdai Club.

According to the head of state, the level of absurdity becomes noticeable when great authors of the past, like Shakespeare, get outlawed. The struggle for equality turns into "reverse racism", he said.

Transgender agenda and Hollywood commit crimes against humanity, Putin says

"In Hollywood, they now publish manuals on the composition of actors of different races. This is way more striking than the department of agitation and propaganda of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union," Putin said.

He also spoke about transgender people: according to the Russian president, it is "dreadful" when children are told that "a boy can become a girl and vice versa." This stands on the verge of a crime against humanity," he added.

"Those who risk saying that men and women actually exist as a biological factor get stigmatized. 'Parent number one and parent number two', 'parents who gave birth instead of mother', 'human milk' instead of 'breast milk' — all that not to upset those individuals who are not sure of their own sexual identity."

According to Putin, this is not new in human history as Bolsheviks used to try to reshape the language in the past too to change the meaning of words.

Putin: UN may die in one moment

Speaking about possible reforms of the United Nations Organization, Putin said that such decisions should be made by consensus.

Commenting on the recent remarks made by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin noted that after the Second World War there was a certain balance of forces, but now it is changing, and one should not make any mistakes in reforming the UN.

"I told Erdogan about this too. If we ruin the veto of the main members, then the UN will die the same day. It will become the League of Nations. It will be just a platform for discussions. Valdai Club No. 2,” the head of state noted.

Earlier, Erdogan said that the UN Security Council has no right to decide the fate of mankind. He stressed that the fate of humanity should not be left to the mercy of a handful of WWII victors.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the statement by the Turkish president, noted that such expressions look strange and incorrect in relation to the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Putin about WWII: Who took Berlin, remember?

Vladimir Putin said that it was inadmissible to put Nazis and Communists on the same level when talking about World War II. It is also inadmissible to share responsibility for unleashing WWII between them, he added.

"Who took Berlin? Remember?" Putin said.

According to him, he personally saw resolutions of the then leader of the USSR, Joseph Stalin, that proved that the Soviet government was trying to prevent the outbreak of World War II.