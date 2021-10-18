Russia puts an end to NATO mission in Moscow

Russia is suspending the work of the NATO military mission in Moscow and revoking the accreditation of its employees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

The decision was made in response to the recent move of the North Atlantic Alliance to revoke the accreditation of eight officers of the Russian permanent mission to the bloc.

"We are suspending the work of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow. The accreditation of its employees is to be revoked starting from November 1 of this year," Lavrov said.

NATO is not interested in conducting dialogue with Moscow on equal terms, Lavrov pointed out.

“We do not see a great need to continue pretending that changes can be possible in the foreseeable future,” Sergei Lavrov concluded.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that starting from November 1, Russia was going to suspend the work of its permanent mission to NATO. The information bureau of the North Atlantic Alliance in Moscow will shut down its activity. Russia informed the NATO administration about its retaliatory steps due to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Brussels.